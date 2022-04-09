Pakistan Public Aid Trust to Build Modern Charity Hospital in Mandi Bahauddin

Pakistan Public Aid Trust (PPAT), a non-governmental organization run by overseas Pakistanis, has announced to building a state-of-the-art modern charity hospital in Mandi Bahauddin.

It has formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Akhuwat Foundation for this endeavor. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib, Chairman PPAT Nasir Abbas Tarar, Member PPAT Board of Directors Furqan Aslam Mangat, and other key officials and notable citizens attended the signing.

Chairman PPAT Nasir Abbas Tarar spoke at the signing ceremony and revealed that the hospital will have a 200-bed capacity and its total cost will be around Rs. 100 million. He added that the project will be completed by the end of 2025, and it is expected to help over two million people.

He also commended the youth for working for social betterment in the district.

Director PPAT Furqan Aslam Mangat stated that this will be Mandi Bahauddin’s first fully equipped modern hospital that will provide several special and general medical facilities free of cost. He highlighted that it will be completed with the help of funding from overseas Pakistanis and extending quality medical services to citizens of Mandi Bahauddin is one of the PPAT’s top priorities.

“We are pleased that the reputed charity organization Akhuwat, that is having [sic] a great track record, is helping us in terms of hospital establishment through administrative and consultative support,” Mangat remarked.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib said that overseas Pakistanis’ provision of basic health facilities to the underprivileged segments of the society is noteworthy.

“Society can only grow when people get equal opportunities and access to basic facilities like health and education,” he added.

PPAT is working in a unique manner by creating special committees and councils in each union council that are responsible for the well-being of the locals and generating funds while the former manages the operations and progress on different projects.