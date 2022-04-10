Ministries Directed to Send Proposals for PSDP 2022-23 by April 11

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has asked all the ministries and divisions of the federal government to send their development budgetary proposals and projections for the next budget by April 11.

Officials of the ministry have informed ProPakistani that the development budgetary proposals are being sought to finalize the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next fiscal year 2022-23. The ministry has also directed the divisions to send development budgetary projections for the development budgets for the year 2023-24 and 2024-25.

According to the details, the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives sent the letter to the ministries on December 31, 2021. Three subsequent letters were issued during February and March, as the ministry has to finalize the federal development program for divisions, corporations, public sector enterprises, and autonomous bodies as well.

It is worth mentioning that the current fiscal year’s development budget outlay was Rs. 900 billion, but it was slashed by Rs. 200 billion after the resumption of the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Ministry of Planning has again urged all ministries/ divisions/sponsoring agencies to furnish the requisite information on attached performa regarding development works by Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), attached departments, and autonomous bodies latest by April 11, 2022, so that these may be consolidated for publishing along with regular PSDP FY 2022-23 with the approval of the competent forum.

As per sources in the Planning Commission, the PSDP is projected at Rs. 550 to Rs. 600 billion for the Year 2022-23.