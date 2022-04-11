Free Fire Pakistan Welcomes Skipper Babar Azam & Shadab Khan as Brand Ambassadors & Hosts Grand Iftar

Free Fire has announced the Pakistani cricket icon and captain Babar Azam alongside all-rounder Shadab Khan as their brand ambassadors for the calendar year.

Free Fire is the world’s leading mobile battle royale game with over 1 billion downloads and has been at the forefront of the e-sports revolution in Pakistan.

Previously, Garena Free Fire has launched groundbreaking collaborations that integrated global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo into their game.

Since then, numerous global personalities have joined this coveted list including, DJ Alok, Hrithik Roshan, BTS, and most recently, Pakistan cricket icons, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

In the true spirit of Ramzan, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan partook in the Grand Iftar hosted in collaboration with Rizq Trust, an organization working to create a food secure Pakistan, where e-sport players, streamers, and clans, among other attendees, were delighted to interact with the new Free Fire Ambassadors.

Commenting on the occasion, Babar Azam said, “It gives me immense pleasure to represent Free Fire, the name that’s been leading the Esports revolution in Pakistan and I look forward to playing my part to help bring people and communities together. I would like to wish the team representing Pakistan in the Free Fire World Series the very best of luck!”

Shadab Khan said, “It’s a great feeling joining the esteemed list of Free Fire Ambassadors. We often hear how Esports is growing globally in a lucrative manner. It’s time to get my colleagues to download it so we can play Esports in our bubble as well. I’ve been hearing wonderful things about the Free Fire Universe and their community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Falak Gondal, PR & Comms Lead at Garena, added, “Our goal has always been to provide new and engaging experiences for Free Fire players all over the world. To do this we often align ourselves with their interests beyond gaming, and into sports.”

“Babar & Shadab have become household names in Pakistan and we’re delighted to have them onboard to promote Esports in Pakistan. We witnessed their heartwarming impact on our community during the Grand Iftar firsthand,” he added.

Free Fire is also behind FFPL, Pakistan’s First Professional Esports League. FFPL III’s Grand Finale was held last month in Lahore, where the final teams competed for a grand prize pool of PKR 10,000,000.

The winning team, House of Blood, now go on to represent Pakistan in FFWS, the largest Free Fire tournament in the world, held later this year in Singapore for a prize pool worth $2 million.