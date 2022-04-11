PUBG Mobile Gets a Pashto Voice Pack

PUBG Mobile has come up with a Pashto voice pack featuring actress Neelum Munir.

Players of PUBG Mobile can download the exclusive edition Pashto voice pack by completing a set of challenges.

Neelum Munir commented:

It feels great to collaborate with PUBG Mobile because I now have another medium to connect with my fans.

The voice pack can be obtained by opening the Events menu on PUBG Mobile and scrolling down to the Pashto voice pack. Players will have to win 15 games to receive the pack that can then be customized from the inventory.

The game already features a Sindhi voice pack in collaboration with rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir. Singer Asim Azhar also did a collaboration with the game a year ago for one in Urdu.