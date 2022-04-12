Apple Will Launch Two New MacBooks in June

Last year, Apple launched its Mac Studio and Studio Display at its Spring event. Now new reports have surfaced claiming that the company may be planning on launching two new ones at this year’s WWDC event in June.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently shared the news in his Power On newsletter claiming that Apple will launch two new Macs at the event. Analyst Ross Young also confirmed the launch timeframe.

Gurman writes:

Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air.

Last year, Apple debuted the M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chipsets followed by the launch of its 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro. Similarly, with the M1 Max Ultra SoC, the company unveiled Mac Studio. Gurman believes it will soon announce the M2 series. He states:

Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

Apple is also rumored to launch a redesigned version of the MacBook Air this year with an M2 chipset, minus some major features for Pro models including a mini-LED panel and ProMotion technology

Apple has already sent out the WWDC event invites for June 6.