Vivo X Fold Goes Toe to Toe With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series

Vivo held its long-awaited Spring launch event today at 4:30 PM PKT. After months of rumors and teasers, the company live-streamed and officially launched its first-ever foldable phone, competing directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

There are a lot of similarities between them. Let’s dive in.

Design & Display

Vivo X Fold is the brand’s first foldable smartphone, with a design similar to premium foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2.

The phone sports an 8.03-inch 1800×2200 resolution LTPO 3.0 inner folding E5 AMOLED panel along with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ outer display. The inner display is made using SCHOTT UTG which is similar to Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass foldable displays.

Both displays come with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz (the inner display can go all the way down to 1Hz) and in-display fingerprint readers.

The hinge is made using what Vivo calls an “aircraft-grade floating wing hinge”. This enables it to fold at varying angles, letting you open it up by 60 degrees or 120 degrees.

ALSO READ Mobile PUBG Gets a Pashto Voice Pack

The phone is available in Grey, Blue, and Black colors.

Internals & Storage

The foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device runs the Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean. For multitasking, Vivo allows you to run two apps on each side of the screen on the inner display, while also enabling floating windows (like YouTube) on top of them.

Camera

Vivo X Fold features an impressive quad-camera setup unlike any other foldable phone available on the market. The unit has been developed in collaboration with Zeiss and its signature T* coating, housed in a wide block on the rear.

The circular quad-camera module comes with a 50MP 1/1.57-inch primary camera with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP portrait lens with 2x zoom, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

A punch-hole cutout on the outside houses a 16MP camera while the inner selfie camera’s resolution is unknown.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter Board of Directors

Battery & Pricing

Vivo has outdone itself with the X Fold which is the industry’s first foldable smartphone to support 50W wireless charging for its 4,600mAh battery. The phone also supports 66W wired charging.

The base variant will cost $1900 while the top-end model will retail for $2050.

Vivo X Fold Specifications