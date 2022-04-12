Governor SBP Confirms Increase in Borrowing Limit for Oil Sector

The Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Masroor Khan, met with the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir, in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Chairman informed Dr. Baqir about matters pertaining to the enhancement of credit limits to the oil industry and discussed various options. The latter confirmed that the oil industry credit lines have been revisited by allowing the industry to meet the import of petroleum products in the country.

The OGRA’s management commended the cooperation of the SBP and declared it a ‘good step towards the facilitation of the oil industry.

Also in attendance were Member OGRA, Zain-ul-Abideen Qureshi, and a Deputy Governor SBP.