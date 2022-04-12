PTA Renews Jazz License

In pursuance of the Policy Directive issued by the Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed a renewed license with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The license has been renewed for a fee of $486.2 million for 15 years, out of which 50 percent of the amount i.e. Rs. 44.54 billion (equivalent to $243.1 million) has been deposited by Jazz and the remaining amount will be paid in 5 equal annual installments along with applicable markup.

ALSO READ Researchers Develop a Robot Hand that Can Feel Objects

The renewed license has enhanced terms and conditions for coverage and quality of service.

The license renewal ceremony, held at PTA on Tuesday, was attended by Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, PTA Chairman Maj. General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), Member Compliance & Enforcement (PTA) Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, and senior management of PMCL (Jazz), PTA, and MOIT.