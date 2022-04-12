Samsung Will Not Use MediaTek Chips for Galaxy Phones

Rumors over the past weeks suggested that Samsung will switch over to MediaTek chips since they have proven to be more competent than their Snapdragon counterparts. These rumors have now been debunked by newer reports from renowned Twitter tipsters.

Tipster @chunvn8888 as well as Yogesh Brar claim that the Korean phone maker will not switch over to MediaTek for upcoming Galaxy devices. This implies that Samsung will stick to Qualcomm and Exynos chips for future phones.

It is not happening in the future as well 😅 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 11, 2022

The report had to do with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 FE as well as the S23, both of which were rumored to come with MediaTek chips a while ago. But now we can expect to see Snapdragon or Exynos chips instead, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 depending on the region.

The rumors were fueled by the Exynos 2200’s poor performance and efficiency. A lot of the reports also claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not doing much better. Samsung’s yield rates for the SD8G1 have reportedly been quite poor as well, leading Qualcomm to switch over to TSMC for the SD8G1+.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is currently the fastest Android chip on the market. It has been doing a lot better than its Qualcomm and Exynos rivals in terms of performance as well as power efficiency. Employing the Dimensity 9000 into a flagship Samsung would have been highly beneficial for MediaTek and Samsung, but apparently, that is not happening this year.