FBR Deploys Virtual Assessment Module for Clearance of Imported Goods

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented the “Virtual Assessment Module” at ports for system-based automated assessment of goods declaration (GD) based on selectivity criteria.

According to an FBR document, the Virtual Assessment Module has been developed and deployed. It will significantly facilitate the assessment process of GDs by reducing the clearance time of imported consignments.

FBR’s Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in the WeBOC system for scanning containerized import consignments of industrial raw materials for their speedy clearance at ports. The introduction of the Non-Intrusive Inspection System by Customs was a long-awaited initiative aimed at replacing the physical inspection of 24 cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices, it added.

Sources told Propakistani that the FBR has introduced the concept of virtual assessment of imported goods to replace the existing system of Appraisers Assessments at ports. The FBR is going through the process of virtual assessments of imported goods. This would be done in parallel with the existing procedure of Appraisers Assessments of the imported goods.

The project of virtual assessment is being tested at the level of the FBR headquarters. The purpose is to minimize the role of the Customs Appraisers in the assessment of the imported goods. The use of artificial intelligence would help in eliminating the role of the Customs Appraisers in the assessment of imported goods.