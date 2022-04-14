Meta Plans to Launch Its First AR Glasses in 2024 [Leak]

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been funneling billions of dollars to bring the concept of metaverse to life but so far the company hasn’t been able to convince many people in its quest. However, according to a recent report from The Verge, the company is reportedly developing new AR glasses under the name of Project Nazare.

As per the report, Meta plans to officially launch the product by 2024, while the more advanced variants of the glasses will be made available by 2026 and 2028. The report further reveals that the company has spent billions of dollars on the development of these upcoming AR glasses, which is a part of Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse.

This first model is expected to be based on Android and will offer a true AR experience with 3D visuals, eye tracking, an outward-facing camera, stereo audio, a relatively wide field of view, and a “socially acceptable” look.

The key selling feature would be the ability to communicate with other people’s holograms, similar to what the company demonstrated in a video last fall. Meta aims to provide a more engrossing experience than simple video calling.

The device has thick black frames and weighs around 100 grams, which is about four times heavier than normal glasses. It is expected to have a battery life of only 4 hours and will be powered by an included wireless puck that can easily fit into the pocket.

Given the company’s lack of a working prototype as of yet, changes should be expected in the official launch.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the device is expected to be priced higher than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset which is currently available at $299. This is likely because of the expensive materials used in the manufacturing of these AR glasses.