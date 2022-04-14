OnePlus is Launching the World’s Fastest Charging Phone Next Week

OnePlus has officially confirmed the rumors that had been talking about a new OnePlus phone. This upcoming phone will not fall into any of the company’s existing lineups with an all-new moniker of its own.

The OnePlus Ace will go official on April 21 in China. The confirmation comes from a teaser poster that also reveals the phone’s design.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus Ace will simply be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 and this is evidenced by the matching design. It has the same layout for the main camera including a large primary sensor above two secondary lenses and an LED flash. The rear panel has a dual-tone design underneath the camera setup.

Other images have shown that there will be no alert slider on the left slide, something that all OnePlus phones get. The phone will be available in Black and Blue color options.

Specifications

Since the OnePlus Ace is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3, we already know the hardware we will get. The handset will be equipped with MediaTek’s recently released high-end SoC, the Dimensity 8100 SoC. The display will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colors.

The triple camera setup will be made up of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera will be a 16MP sensor.

However, the phone’s highlighting feature would be its fast charging tech. The 5,000 mAh battery will come with 150W fast charging support, which is currently the world’s fastest charging tech available. It can charge up a battery from 0 to 100% in only 15 minutes.