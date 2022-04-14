Vivo S15 Will Feature a Snapdragon 870 and 50MP Camera [Leak]

Vivo is reportedly working on its latest lineup – the S15 series. The series will include at least three phones: S15, S15 Pro, and S15E (Youth Edition). Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier unveiled the specifications of the S15 Pro and has now reported some insights on the vanilla S15 model.

Vivo S15 will sport an OLED punch-hole display with a high refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

Battery details of the S15 have not yet been revealed, but rumor has it that the device will come with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will feature a 50MP primary front-facing camera, with a 12 or 13MP ultrawide shooter.

ALSO READ TikTok to Get a Dislike Button For Comments Soon

According to previous leaks, Vivo S15 Pro will sport a curved edge OLED screen with a high refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC. It will also support 80W fast charging.

While the Vivo S15E will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset paired with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. The device will sport a 50MP triple camera unit and a 16MP selfie camera. It will have a 4,605mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.