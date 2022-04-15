MoITT demands Rs 1.45 billion for Blended Virtual Education Project for FY23

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has demanded Rs. 1.45 billion rupees for the project named “Blended Virtual Education for Knowledge Economy” for the next financial year.

According to documents available to ProPakistani, the Blended Virtual Education project was approved by CDWP in April last year & total cost of the mega project is Rs. 5.99 billion. This PSDP project is for all over Pakistan and the government allocated Rs. 800 million for the current financial year.

According to documents, in the year 2022-23, nine district headquarters centers will be established across Pakistan under the Blended Virtual Education for Knowledge project. The MoITT intends to establish three high education institutes and 25 technical-vocational institutes next year. Besides this ministry has plans to start 3 AIOU centers and 3 departments of agriculture under this project in the year 2022-23. Recording facilities for 50 different courses and the establishment of 6 mobile labs have been proposed for next year under this project.

According to MoITT, the purpose of this project is to offer degrees and professional training in blended mode i.e. asynchronous teaching modules and physical components. The Ministry wants to increase enrollment in tertiary and technical education by 10 percent in collaboration with partner institutions. The main aim of this project is to strengthen the knowledge economy through capacity building of institutions and blended education by efficiently and effectively utilizing and sharing scarce resources. Through this virtual method, the ministry wants equal opportunity for learning for females and students of remote areas.

According to the ministry, the Virtual University is the executing body of this mega project. An amount of Rs. 800 million rupees are to be released by June 2022 and it is being utilized for the procurement of computers, IT equipment, plant and machinery, and furniture for blended education centers. Some amount is also spent on salaries of staff and other operating expenses.