i2C Powers American Express Payment Network for Fintechs and FIs Around The Globe

American Express and i2c Inc, a provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced an expanded global, multi-product agreement that will enable fintechs and financial institutions around the world to develop and scale innovative payments solutions for consumers and businesses on the American Express global payments network. The agreement signals that the American Express network is ‘open for business’ with fintechs by creating a plug-and-play onboarding platform to bring innovative products to market at speed.

The Amex/i2c platform also gives fintechs access to American Express’ unique benefits including Amex Offers, the Resy dining program, and exclusive access to ticket pre-sales, as well as leading protections and fraud mitigation capabilities. With i2c and American Express, fintechs will get access to pre-certified partners, including bank issuing BIN sponsors, making it faster and simpler to bring their payment innovations to market.

“Our collaboration with i2c enables fintechs to tap into the American Express brand, global network, and industry-leading capabilities to offer their customers payments products that are backed by the strength of our global network,” said Mohammed Badi, President, Global Network Services at American Express.

This platform expands our reach to new customers and partners, makes our network even more vibrant, and will allow us to break into new and emerging areas.

“The appeal of the American Express brand and benefits, paired with i2c’s plug-and-play platform, makes this program a perfect fit for visionary fintechs and financial institutions,” said Amir Wain, CEO of i2c Inc.

Together, we look forward to offering a unique global solution coupled with value-added payment features for end-users, matching the spirit and demand of financial innovators across the globe.

American Express and i2c’s relationship first started in Latin America and the Caribbean and will now expand into North America and other countries over time. Among the recent fintech collaborations with American Express enabled by i2c are the Keo American Express Card (Mexico) and the Bancrédito Black American Express Card® (Puerto Rico). The Covalto American Express® Credit Card from Credijusto (Mexico) is coming soon.