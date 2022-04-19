Vivo S15e Launch Date and Specs Confirmed

Vivo has officially confirmed that S15e will be launched on April 25, and also revealed key specifications of the phone.

It will come with a 4,700mAh battery and support for 66 fast charging. The phone will be powered by an undisclosed 5nm chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Some rumors suggest that S15e will come with the Exynos 1080, similar to the previous X70 and X60 models.

The device will pack a single 50MP selfie camera, unlike the S12 Pro which featured 50MP+8MP on the front. Vivo shared images of the S15e indicating that it comes in three different colors.

Pre-orders for the device will start from April 25, with sales expected to begin soon after.