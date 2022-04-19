OnePlus Unveils Launch Date of Upcoming Smartphones and Earbuds

OnePlus announced today that it will be launching the Nord Buds alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite on April 28 in India.

In terms of design, the Nord Buds look minimalistic with an in-ear design. The tip of each earbud uses silicone coverings, while at the back there is a circular area with a glossy finish, likely for touch controls. It is unclear whether it supports gesture navigation or if it is just a clickable button for controlling the earbuds. In terms of color options, Nord buds will come in white and black colors.

ALSO READ OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed via Official Website

While the company hasn’t revealed any information regarding the specifications of the earbuds, the rumor mill has been buzzing about it for a while. The earbuds are expected to include 12.4mm drivers, IP55 rating, 30-hour battery life (including the case), 94ms latency, and Bluetooth 5.2.

ALSO READ OnePlus is Launching the World’s Fastest Charging Phone Next Week

The charging case of the OnePlus Nord Buds has the brand’s name etched on top, but the OnePlus logo (1+) is nowhere to be found, at least in the images shared by the company. There is also an LED indicator on the front of the charging case to indicate the charging status.

Given the Nord branding, we expect them to be more affordable than other OnePlus earbuds such as the OnePlus Buds, Buds Pro, and the recently launched OnePlus Buds Z2.