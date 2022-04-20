Minister for Ensuring Smooth Supplies of Sugar and Edible Oil

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud Wednesday directed to chalk out an action plan for ensuring supplies of sugar, edible oil/ ghee, and urea across the country in line with the directions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The minister issued the direction during an introductory meeting on leading industries of the country related to food security.

Federal Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik briefed the minister about the landscape, market dynamics, and supply chain mechanism of the fertilizer, sugar, and ghee/edible oil sector.