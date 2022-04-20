Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be Thinner and Lighter [Leak]

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with S Pen support, but you need a special case to carry it around. The Z Fold 4 was expected to change the game this year with a built-in S Pen slot, but a new report from a renowned tipster has just debunked that rumor.

Popular tipster Ice Universe says that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not have an S Pen slot to stay slim. This goes against the Korean report from February which claimed that there would be an S Pen slot.

He also claims that the new foldable will be smaller and thinner, but did not provide any specifics.

Galaxy Z Fold4 will not have built-in S Pen. Fold4 will be a little smaller and thinner. This is correct. No one likes a brick. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 19, 2022

The Z Fold 4 skipping the S Pen does not come as a surprise as its predecessor did not have it either. However, it is quite possible that the next-gen foldable will be bundled with an S Pen, which wasn’t the case with the Z Fold 3. The current Z Fold’s S Pen is sold separately with a special case.

This S Pen is not the usual stylus you get with Galaxy Note phones or the S22 Ultra. Instead, you get the S Pen ‘Fold Edition’ with the Z Fold 3, which has a retractable tip so it does not scratch up the Z Fold 3’s fragile display.

Even though the Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a stronger display, we suspect that it will get the same Fold Edition S Pen.