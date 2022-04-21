Imran Khan’s Twitter Space Session Shatters All Previous Records

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, broke the record of the largest Twitter Space session with more than 165,000 listeners on Wednesday.

PTI’s social media lead, Jibran Ilyas, and Khan’s former focal person, Dr. Arsalan Khalid, hosted the session that began at 10 PM PST. Within a few minutes, the session smashed all previous records.

ALSO READ Rupee Nears All-Time Low Against US Dollar After Oil and IMF Talks Stir Panic

According to the official numbers, over half a million people participated in the session, with the highest number of live session listeners crossing the 165,000 number twice.

social audio will be huge for politics the former prime minister of pakistan goes live on spaces: 446K listen live

165K peak

20K set reminders total stage following: ~23 million pic.twitter.com/o1a7Iau2V3 — Morgan Evetts (@morqon) April 20, 2022

The session also went live on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube simultaneously, with over 1.3 million people cumulatively interacting with the former premier on social media.

In the Twitter Space session, which came just one day ahead of the much-anticipated Lahore rally, Khan instructed his party workers not to criticize the Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan needs its Army more than it needs Imran Khan,” he said, emphasizing that if it was not for the army, Pakistan would have ceased to exist.

ALSO READ Netflix Lost Subscribers for The First Time in Several Years

Imran Khan’s live Twitter session was, by far, the most listened to Twitter Space in history. The previous best was K-Pop band GOT7’s BamBam’s Twitter Space that had 44,208 listeners, followed by Vijay’s Birthday Twitter Space with 27,971 attendees, and Salvador Bill Analysis with 26,218 listeners.