Redmi 10 Returns with a Leather Back and More RAM

Xiaomi is back with yet another model for the Redmi 10 series. This time its the Redmi 10 Power, which brings an updated design, a leatherette back panel, and more RAM than before.

The phone has only arrived in India for now, so the specifications are a bit different from the global Redmi 10.

The Redmi 10 Power will come in Sporty Orange and Power Black color options, both of which will have a leather texture on the back. This replaces the striped design seen on the regular Redmi 10.

Other than that, its the same Redmi 10 (India) we already know well enough. It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 128GB built-in storage and a dedicated microSD slot. The RAM capacity has been raised to 8GB.

The software side is based on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top. There is a 50MP primary camera on the back alongside a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP shooter. The massive 6,000 mAh battery should go on for 2 days at least. It has support for 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 10 Power costs a bit more than its base variants at $195. Rumor has it that it will hit the global market as the Poco C40.

