Zong Positively Impacted Over 10 Million Lives In 2021 – Sustainability Report

Zong has launched its Sustainability Report 2021 which highlights the company’s digital and social interventions across key sectors of the country including health, education, environment, civic responsibility, and women’s inclusion.

One major highlight of this report is that it has plantable seed paper, which is a biodegradable eco-paper made with post-consumer and post-industrial paper waste that is embedded with seeds. What is more interesting is that the report is printed on recyclable paper, to ensure a clean and green Pakistan.

According to the report, 2021 was an exemplary year in terms of its sustainability efforts, as well as a challenging one as the country saw several peaks of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. But Zong kept itself as the digital and sustainability leader in the face of challenges and continued remarkable contributions across these critical sectors.

eHealth

Zong had a significant impact on e-health, reaching a total of 125,500 people. Yoga and fitness workshops for special children, collaboration with Sehat Kahani to provide free e-consultations during the Covid-19 pandemic, digital anti-tobacco and Covid awareness sessions by SKMC, and breast cancer awareness are some of Zong’s efforts on this front.

eEducation

In 2021, Zong reached approximately 22,250 people through its eEducation efforts. Part of these efforts were Digital Labs that were established at Pak-China Friendship School in Gwadar, Maulvi Abdul Haq School in Karachi, The Star School in Okara, and other locations by Zong. Zong volunteers also continued to extend their support.

Environment

Zong’s environmental initiatives benefited a total of 10,000 people. These efforts included a tree-plantation initiative in Karachi in partnership with HANDS, a ration distribution drive in Karachi, support for law enforcement authorities in the fight against covid-19, and the employee volunteer program ‘A New Hope’.

Civic Responsibility

Reaching 101,200 beneficiaries in 2021, Zong made commendable efforts and is continuously working towards the elevation of the social and financial status of the marginalized community.

Gender & Social Inclusion

By expanding its talent pool for women, Zong made commendable efforts to add inclusivity within its organization with over 400 Chinese and Pakistani women at different levels from different races, religions, demographics, and cultures.

In addition to this, Zong’s Sustainability Report also highlights efforts to maintain the health and well-being of its employees by ensuring workplace safety, especially during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his message, Wang Hua, Chairman & CEO Zong, said, “Connectivity has the power to drive change in the society. This powerful statement is the key to forming a Digital Pakistan.”

“Our strong commitment to gender and social inclusion is in line with Pakistan’s agenda of inclusivity and diversity, and we are focused to ensure that the voices that represent the full spectrum of talent have access to equitable services,” he added.

The report also underscores the measures that Zong has taken as a responsible employer to implement its anti-corruption policies and code of conduct within its organization.

It also mentions the ‘Overseas Social Responsibility’ award in the International Image Construction of Chinese Enterprises in 2021 that Zong won for its Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

Read the full Zong Sustainability Report 2021 below: