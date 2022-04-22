Attock Petroleum Ltd Reports a Massive 207% Increase in Profits

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has announced a profit after tax of Rs. 11.247 billion for the 9 months that ended on March 31, financial year 2021-2022.

According to the company’s financial results, the company’s profit saw an increase of 2o7 percent year-over-year (YoY), as compared to Rs. 3.664 billion in the same period last year. Along with the result, APL announced earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 113 for the period in review, up by more than three times than Rs. 36.82 reported last year.

Net sales of the company increased by 78 percent YoY to Rs. 241.03 billion during the period under view from Rs. 135.69 billion in the same period last year on account of higher product prices tagged with volumetric growth of 18 percent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net sales jumped by 7 percent due to a hike in petroleum prices and 9 percent growth in petroleum products.

Gross margins of the company went up to 8.75 percent during the period in review. The growth was witnessed as the company reported higher inventory gains and volumetric growth.

On a wider scale, gross profits increased by 175 percent to Rs. 21.09 billion from Rs. 7.66 billion during the nine months of financial year 2021-22. Likewise, the other operating expense of the company went up by 101 percent to Rs. 5.41 billion as compared to Rs. 2.69 billion.

The company’s financing cost was reported at Rs. 1.07 billion as compared to Rs. 1.11 billion.