PMC Clarifies if MDCAT Will Be Conducted on a Provincial Level

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), on Thursday, clarified that the computer-based centralized Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held as per schedule across the country.

Responding to the rumors regarding the conduct of MDCAT on a provincial level, PMC President, Dr. Arshad Taqi, said that only the parliament has the power to change the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020, which authorizes the PMC to hold a centralized MDCAT.

He added that the commission will go ahead with the planned MDCAT testing, scheduled in September this year unless the parliament repeals the PMC Act 2020.

The PMC president also advised students to keep up their MDCAT preparations in order to get admission to public and private medical colleges in the country and not pay heed to rumors on social media.

Earlier, in a Twitter post, the commission had refuted the rumors regarding the decentralization of MDCAT.

“Pakistan Medical Commission will conduct centralized computer-based MDCAT test on a national level. In addition to this, the PMC would like to refute all and any fake/unauthentic news circulating, misguiding the students/public regarding the cancelation of computerized MDCAT and conducting the test on a provincial level,” the commission wrote on Twitter.

It added that the date for the MDCAT test will be announced soon.