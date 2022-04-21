Petrol Prices to Shoot Up as New Govt Plans to End Subsidies

The public is about to be hit with a massive fuel price hike Ministry of Finance is considering abolishing subsidies on petrol following the regime change. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail recently pointed out that the subsidy allowed on petrol for May and June would cost Rs. 96 billion, which the government cannot bear.

A week ago, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended an increase of Rs. 21 per liter and Rs. 50 per liter in the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided not to approve that increase because of “political consideration”.

However, now, the petroleum division is considering reversing that decision. An official source told the media that the government is planning to periodically increase the prices of petroleum products unless the global prices witness a significant drop.

Miftah pinned the blame on the previous government for the upcoming price hikes against petroleum products. He stated that:

By not taking tax on petrol and diesel, Imran Khan has put the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in trouble. Making petrol cheap is not a favor, it is the nation’s money through which they give subsidy.

He highlighted that subsidizing fuel has extracted a significant amount of money from the national exchequer. “We will restore the program. If the government has to tighten its belt, it will do so,” he added.

The impending price hikes will drive up the prices of fuel by a huge margin. This realization has placed the masses and several businesses into a state of panic.