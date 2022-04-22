Saudi Arabia’s Retailo Acquires Dubai-Based DXBUY

The Riyadh-based e-commerce platform, Retailo has acquired DXBUY, a UAE B2B e-commerce platform to further cement its growth across the MENAP region.

According to the company’s official press release, onboarding DXBUY will enable Retailo to make additional inroads into the lucrative hotel, restaurant, and café (HORECA) market, essentially allowing the company to spread across the area.

In MENAP, the HORECA business is predicted to reach $60 billion in less than five years. Taking such a risk in such a vast market fits Retailo’s objective and ambitious regional expansion plan. Using Retailo’s app ensures a single-window operation that provides restaurants and cafes with a large number of excellent ingredients to choose from, price discovery for smart shopping, a faster delivery cycle to avoid wastage, tech-enabled inventory management, and a variety of other features and services.

Commenting about the acquisition, Retailo’s Head of Investment and Strategy, Himag Vaidya said, “We are excited about the acquihire of DXBUY and expanding the Retailo family by bringing in formidable talent that will empower restaurants and cafes across MENAP. Retailo is becoming an even more robust institution with a reach in multiple markets and business verticals. We are increasing our regional and commercial footprint and furthering our mission of adding value to the lives of small business owners”.

Retailo is the first regional B2B service and the MENAP region’s fastest-growing e-commerce start-up. It is utilizing community commerce technology to improve the lives of the underserved retail industry, and it expects to impact 10 million small businesses across the MENAP region in the next ten years by providing them with the convenience of simplistic, tech-driven, and value-added inventory management.

Retailo enriches the lives of retailers in the region by providing next-day free delivery, a one-stop window solution, convenience, and high-profit margins.