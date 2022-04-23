Huawei Mate Xs 2 Price and Display Upgrades Leaked

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is launching next week as the Chinese brand’s latest foldable phone. The April 28 launch date has already been confirmed through official teaser posters from Huawei.

The teaser shows little about the foldable’s design, but we got to have a much better look thanks to leaked press images.

Now we have even more details thanks to the renowned display supply chain analyst Ross Young. The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has not only revealed display details on the Mate Xs 2, but also a possible price tag.

Mate Xs 2 should have an upgraded display vs. the Xs, at 120Hz. But still LTPS rather than LTPO. Price may be around $2500… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2022

The analyst claims the upcoming foldable will have an upgraded 120Hz display, but it will be an LTPS panel rather than LTPO. This means that the refresh rate will not dial down all the way to 10Hz or 1Hz for battery efficiency. We may still get a variable refresh rate down to 60Hz, but that remains to be seen still.

Furthermore, the Mate Xs 2 could be one of the most expensive foldables on the market at around $2500 despite using last year’s hardware (Kirin 9000/Snapdragon 888). This puts it above Samsung’s most premium foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which launched at $1800.

However, there is no confirmation on any of this information yet, so we would recommend a pinch of salt.