Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Feature Solid Battery Life Despite Slimmer Design

Samsung’s next generation of foldables is inching closer to launch and new details are appearing every few days. The latest leak comes from popular tipster Ice Universe as well as GalaxyClub.

The tipster says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will manage to keep its battery capacity the same as before despite being a thinner and lighter phone. It will have a 4,400 mAh battery just like last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is no word on fast charging yet, but Samsung rarely goes beyond 25W for most of its Galaxy phones.

The good news is that the Fold4 is lighter and thinner, and the battery is still 4400mAh. Considering the superior energy efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus, I am optimistic about the battery life. https://t.co/PRk8U4P0Lm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 22, 2022

Ice Universe is also optimistic about the foldable’s battery life since it will be paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which is expected to have better energy efficiency. Rumor has it that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be based on TSMC’s 4nm node, which will be more efficient than the non-plus model with higher clock speeds.

Older reports from the cat tipster have revealed that Samsung is skipping on the S Pen slot to keep the phone thin and light. This will also mean slimmer bezels than before.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch alongside the Z Flip 4 sometime during Q3, 2022. There is little known about the Z Flip 4 for now, but we expect to hear more information over the upcoming weeks.