Govt to Restart Process of Hiring Heads for PLL and PPL

The Federal Government has scrapped the early process for hiring the Managing Directors/Chief Executives for Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) started by the previous government and will restart the process of hiring the heads of both the state-owned companies.

The Cabinet Division has issued a directive to restart the procedure for the appointment of MDs/CEOs of both the state-owned entities of PLL and PPL, an official source told ProPakistani.

The previous government had failed to hire the MDs of both the state-owned companies and was running the affairs of PPL and PLL on an ad hoc basis. The post of MD/CEO PPL has been vacant since March 2018, while the post of MD/CEO PLL has been vacant since August 2019. In the absence of permanent heads, both the entities are currently headed by the acting MDs/CEO.

By the end of 2021, the previous government had started the process of hiring permanent MDs/CEOs for PLL and PPL. A panel of three selected candidates for each post had been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval. However, no final notification was made by the Federal Government on the final appointment, the source said. The Federal Cabinet, on an emergency basis, through circulation, had approved the appointment of both the MDs.

Since no notification of the appointment was issued, therefore, the decision has been canceled, the source claimed. The process for hiring will be restarted. However, it is not yet clear whether the government will hire the MD/CEO from the existing summaries already evaluated by the BODs of both the companies or will start an afresh process for the hiring, the source said.