Asim Ahmed Likely to be Appointed New FBR Chairman

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday (tomorrow) which will mull over a number of agenda items including a summary for the appointment of the new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The two prominent candidates for the top slot of FBR are from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) – Asim Ahmed and Tariq Pasha. Pasha has served as the Punjab finance secretary and is considered to be a close confidant of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Both the candidates have held the position of FBR Chairman before. However, according to sources familiar with the matter, Asim Ahmed is likely to get the nod for the top slot.

Rumors have persisted that FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed will be replaced ever since the new collation government was formed. Dr Ashfaq recently accompanied Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to the US for crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr Ashfaq was elevated to the post in August last year by the previous government and replaced Asim Ahmad. It was expected that the government will immediately change the Chairman after the return of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail from the US.

The cabinet will be briefed about the law and order situation in the country. A detailed briefing would also be given on the prevailing energy crisis in the country that has resulted in massive load-shedding across the country.