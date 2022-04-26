Former Twitter CEO Endorses Elon Musk’s Takeover

Elon Musk officially closed a multi-billion dollar deal to buy the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, after constant back and forth for weeks. Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, in a recent series of tweets, endorsed the acquisition.

Dorsey posted Radiohead’s ‘Everything In Its Right Place,’ followed by “I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to global consciousness.”

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

He went on to explain the cryptic tweets stating:

The idea and service are all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

“Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” Dorsey added, “Solving for the problem of [Twitter] being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

The tweets indicate that the former CEO endorses Musk’s takeover of the platform, however, he added that “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter.” The tweets also note that Dorsey ‘choose’ Parag Agrawal as his successor for a reason and why the acquisition is in favor of Twitter:

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.

Dorsey further wrote: