Get the Perfect Eid Outfit From Ideas Eid Collection for Men

With Eid just around the corner, the quest to find the perfect Eid outfit is on the high-priority list. While women are lucky in that department because they have various options and varieties to choose from, men find themselves somewhat caged.

As if right on cue, the widely popular clothing brand Ideas has launched its Eid collection for men.

The Ideas Eid collection for men features various options in ready-to-wear kurtas, shalwar kameez, suits, and waistcoats, perfect for this Eid.

The perfectly blended cotton fabric with intricately embroidered suits from the Eid collection by Ideas Man makes up for an easy breezy summer outfit that goes well in accordance with the season and the festivities of Eid.

Here are some prominent items from the Eid collection by Ideas Man that you can don this Eid and make an excellent outfit:

Eid Kurta Collection by Ideas Man

Made with durable high-quality cotton fabric to beat the summer heat, Eid Kurta Collection by Ideas Man showcases an excellent finish in every design.

Since the collection is designed and priced with affordability in mind, men’s kurtas by Ideas can be worn at any formal or casual event.

Shalwar Kameez by Ideas Man

When it comes to eastern wear, Pakistani men prefer shalwar kameez for daily wear due to its monochromatic style and comfortable fabric.

Catering to the needs of a mass audience, Shalwar Kameez by Ideas Man is the perfect fit you need this Eid.

Available in two fittings: Slim Fit and Regular Fit, this collection by Ideas are bound to make you look sophisticated without any compromises on comfort and style.

Ideas Waistcoats

While talking about Eid clothes, one clothing item that enhances your appearance is the waistcoat. Offering a complete outfit for you this Eid, Ideas has launched its waistcoats collection that goes well with any pair of shalwar kameez.

Top your traditional wear with any exquisite waistcoat from Ideas, available in both regular and slim-fit designs.

Since Eid is less than ten days away, this could be the perfect opportunity for all men out there to get their best Eid kurtas and shalwar kameez ready at affordable prices from Eid collection by Ideas Man.

You can either visit your nearest Ideas stores or choose from the wide variety available on the website.

Without further ado, visit the GulAhmed online store NOW to get the latest designs from their men’s collections.

The best part about shopping online is that by adding products worth more than 2000 PKR to your cart, you will get your shipping totally free!