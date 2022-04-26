Pakistan and Japan to Enhance Cooperation in Information & Technology

Japan and Pakistan have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro WADA called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Tuesday. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology between the two countries.

Talking to the Ambassador of Japan, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Japan. He said that it is vital to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and telecommunication.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan has great potential in the field of IT and Japan can benefit from Pakistani IT experts. Japanese IT companies can hire the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added.

Amin Ul Haque said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom will extend every possible cooperation to facilitate Japanese companies. The Ambassador of Japan said Pakistani youth are able and talented and Pakistan’s IT experts can be beneficial for Japan. He also lauded the steps of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for the uplift of the IT and telecom sector.