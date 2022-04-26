Vivo Launches an Affordable Mid-range Phone for Only $162

Nearly 6 months after launching the T1x 5G, Vivo is now announcing a 4G version of the phone for cheap. The Vivo T1x 4G starts at only $162 but compromises a few specifications including fast charging, screen refresh rate, and camera hardware.

Design and Display

The screen refresh rate has been toned down from 120Hz to 90Hz, but otherwise, it’s the same 6.58-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution. The teardrop notch selfie camera is still there as well and the fingerprint sensor is on the side on top of the power button.

Vivo has also added an extra camera lens in a different layout from before.

Internals and Storage

The 4G version swaps out the Dimensity 900 SoC in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. This is paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options, but with no SD card slot for expansion.

The phone boots Android 12 out of the box with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The 64MP main camera has been downgraded to a 50MP shooter, but you get an additional 2MP depth sensor alongside the 2MP macro camera on the 4G version. This camera can record 1080p as well as 4K video clips.

The 8MP selfie camera remains unchanged.

Battery and Pricing

You get the same 5,000 mAh battery as the 5G version, but fast charging has been reduced to 18W (down from 44W).

Thanks to these downgrades, the Vivo T1x 4G is also quite cheap at only $162. It has only launched in China for now and there is no word on international availability.

Vivo T1x 4G Specifications