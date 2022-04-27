8 Year Old Driving Toyota Fortuner Goes Viral [Video]

A recent video of an 8-year-old child driving a Toyota Fortuner went viral over the internet yesterday. The video received thousands of views on YouTube and trended on social media as well.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/xinzGw7YtK4

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xinzGw7YtK4?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xinzGw7YtK4?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xinzGw7YtK4





The man behind the camera is reportedly the boy’s father and owner of the vehicle. Most viewers have criticized the video as it encourages underage driving, while others have commended the boy on his driving skills.

ALSO READ New Govt to Offer Subsidy on Fuel Only for Motorcyclists Not Big Car Owners

Although the video was shot in an unknown rural area devoid of heavy traffic or dense population, it still showed a child — who could barely see out the front window — piloting a midsize SUV, which is dangerous and illegal.

Not the First Time

Unfortunately, many such incidents have happened in Pakistan. The most popular instance was when a video of a child driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on the busy roads of Multan went viral on the internet.

A few days after that incident, the owner of that Land Cruiser and the boy’s father presented themselves before the local authorities. The police fined him Rs. 1,000 and warned against repeating such a careless act.

Underage driving is becoming a dangerous trend in Pakistan that should be addressed by the authorities on an urgent basis.