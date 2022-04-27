Engro Celebrates Changemakers Yet Again with Flagship ‘I Am The Change’ Impact Awards 2021

Every year, Engro Foundation – the social investment arm of Engro Corporation – recognizes local change agents through its flagship initiative of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards.

The IATC Impact Awards 2021 were recently held to celebrate the changemakers, who are leading impact-driven initiatives and continued to expand their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IATC Impact Awards 2021 attracted more than 70 applications in the two categories of social enterprises and social development organizations.

Following an extensive review of the applications by a jury and the IATC team at Engro Foundation, Wonder Tree (social enterprise category) and Charity Right Pakistan (social development) were selected as the recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021.

Each of these recipients will be given a cash prize of PKR 2 million in recognition of their efforts and to scale up their initiatives.

Watch the full digital ceremony hosted by Khalid Malik here:

Below are some inspiring impact stories of IATC 2021 award recipients and runners-up, who created strong community impact and help Pakistan recover from the pandemic:

Social Development Category

Charity Right Pakistan (Recipient)

Charity Right Pakistan believes in a fair and equal world by overcoming hunger in hard-to-reach areas. Amidst COVID-19, the organization distributed ration packs to around 13,000 families and launched Right Choice stores to offer discounts on staples, along with a Right Pay Card to enable the beneficiaries to receive necessities from these stores.

Orange Tree Foundation

Orange Tree Foundation helped address Pakistan’s education inequality issue by providing educational scholarships to deserving students and also provided ration packs to 16,000 affected families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP)

KDSP advocates the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome living in Karachi and aims to provide them with the opportunity to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

Social Enterprise Category

Wonder Tree (Recipient)

WonderTree uses augmented reality to gamify physiotherapy and educational exercises for children with special needs, including children with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, slow learners, etc. The team has helped more than 16,000 children with disabilities by providing physiotherapy and interactive sessions.

Science Fuse

Science Fuse has designed a curriculum that makes learning basic sciences a fun, hands-on, and relevant experience for children. In 2021, Science Fuse worked with 45,000 children and 650 teachers from around the country to improve methods for quality education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Umang Pakistan

Umang Pakistan is Pakistan’s first and only mental health helpline that runs 24/7 and free of cost. Reaching out to more than 100,000 individuals, and providing job opportunities for more than 250 clinical psychologists remotely.

As a homegrown organization, Engro is a strong proponent of investing in social development to build a better future for all Pakistanis. The IATC awards showcase Engro’s belief in forging public-private partnerships to support change agents to help solve some of the most pressing issues of Pakistan.