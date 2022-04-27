Express Your Generosity – Infinix’s New Platform to Empower Youth

Infinix, a global brand, has announced its latest campaign to enable underprivileged youth to hone their skills for the fast-paced tech world under ‘Express Your Generosity.’

For this CSR initiative in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, one of the most prominent NGOs working for the welfare of children and youth, Infinix is equipping their new facility with a state-of-the-art computer lab by donating their latest InBook laptops.

With the help of this computer lab, residents of the SOS Children’s Villages will have access to unsurmountable knowledge and a practice ground to work on developing the required tech skills for the future.

These efforts come as a meaningful and prompt gesture that demonstrates the company’s concern for the social welfare of society.

Talking about this initiative, the Marketing Director of Infinix Pakistan, Saad Shams, said, “Infinix as a brand emphasizes the development of the digital economy as one of the largest contributors to our gross domestic product (GDP).”

He added, “We feel all of us have a part to play in developing the digital skills of our youth on a grass-root level. Our collaboration with SOS Children’s Village is a part of a larger role that these children will play for the future of our country.”

“On this occasion, I would like to express my congratulations and thanks to Infinix Pakistan for successfully implementing this digital empowering initiative at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan,” said Saba Faisal, National Director SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan.

She added, “During the past few years that Infinix has established itself in Pakistan, we have witnessed various telecommunications projects and CSR initiatives developed due to its support of the local economy. Now we see their contribution to the education sector to empower youth.”

The company remains committed to ensuring everyone has a right to education and believes that technology can help bring learning resources to where they are needed most to support education development.