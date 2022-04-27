Govt Appoints Asim Ahmad as New Chairman FBR

By Faiz Paracha | Published Apr 27, 2022 | 2:51 pm

The new government has removed Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad from his post as the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and has replaced him with Asim Ahmed.

Asim Ahmad is a Grade 21 officer employed at the FBR’s Inland Revenue Service (IRS). He had previously served as the Chairman of the FBR from 9 April to 24 August 2021 until he was replaced by Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.

Asim Ahmad’s appointment has been implemented immediately and the Establishment Division has issued a notification about it as well.

