iQOO Z6 44W Launched with AMOLED Screen and SD680 for $190

Vivo is not done releasing new phones just yet. After releasing the T1 series around the world, Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand is now releasing the same phones with a different name in India.

The brand has introduced the iQOO Z6 44W and Z6 Pro. The Z6 44W is based on the Indian Vivo T1 5G, but the Z6 Pro is identical to the Malaysian T1 5G released only a few days ago.

Here is what the two devices are all about.

iQOO Z6 44W

The iQOO Z6 44W looks identical to the Vivo T1 5G (Malaysia), but has a few differences such as the chipset, fast charging, and the refresh rate.

The phone has the same 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 90Hz. The Snapdragon 778G SoC has been swapped out with the Snapdragon 680 chip, but you get the same 8GB/128GB memory configuration with no SD card slot. There are also cheaper memory options with 4GB and 6GB RAM.

The 64MP camera has been downgraded to 50MP alongside a duo of 2MP depth and macro shooters. Battery capacity is slightly higher at 5,000 mAh, but the 66W fast charging has been toned down to 44W.

The iQOO Z6 44W costs $190 in India and is available in Black and Blue color options.

iQOO Z6 Pro

The Z6 Pro, on the other hand, is identical to the Malaysian Vivo T1 5G. It has the same 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset remains unchanged as well and the camera setup includes a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera.

Battery specs are no different either including a 4,700 mAh cell paired with 66W fast charging.

The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available in Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky color options for a starting price of $315. This is about $15 higher than the Malaysian model.

Specifications