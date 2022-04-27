Vivo T1 5G Launched Again with Better Display and Faster Charging

Chinese brands have a way of confusing phone lineups. The Vivo T1 5G is launching for the third time with the same name, but with slightly better hardware than before.

This time, the phone has launched in Malaysia after China and India and it’s the most powerful version of the phone so far.

Design and Display

The design is closer to the Indian variant, but with a bigger camera module and a U-shaped notch instead. The 6.44-inch display is slightly smaller than the other two versions, but it’s an AMOLED panel (up from LCD) with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The fingerprint sensor is still side-mounted despite the AMOLED screen.

Internals and Storage

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is the same as the Chinese variant, but only slightly better than the Indian model’s Snapdragon 695. The base memory variant is 8GB/128GB, but there will likely be more expensive editions. It is unclear if there is a memory card slot.

The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box, unlike its older models that are based on Android 11. This will be covered by FuntouchOS 12.

Cameras

The camera setup is also identical to the Chinese variant including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro. This is an improvement over the Indian model which lacks an ultrawide camera and has a 50MP main sensor.

The phone can record 1080p 60 FPS and 4K 60 FPS videos. The 16MP selfie camera remains unchanged.

Battery and Pricing

The fast-charging one ups the Chinese variant with 66W (up from 44W), but this is on top of a slightly smaller 4,700 mAh battery (down from 5,000 mAh).

The new Vivo T1 5G costs just a bit more than the Chinese variant at $300. It will be available in Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan color options.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications