Vivo X80 Series Will Launch Globally Sooner than Expected

Vivo finally unveiled the X80 and X80 Pro handsets in its home country, yesterday. The company has now announced that the phones will be debuting internationally on May 8.

The official Twitter account for Vivo Malaysia made the announcement with the tagline “X-perience power. X-perience speed.”

X-perience power. X-perience speed. This is vivo X80 series. X-tion with speed, launching on 8 May 2022 at 3pm. Are you ready to X-perience the next generation?#vivoX80Series #CinematicsRedefined #vivolive pic.twitter.com/s3VFEiZNhu — vivo Malaysia (@vivo_malaysia) April 26, 2022

The X80 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the X80 will be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC. Both smartphones will feature Vivo’s 80W wired fast charging support. The Pro model will also include 50W wireless charging support and can charge other devices both wirelessly and wired.

The event will be live-streamed online and anyone can join.