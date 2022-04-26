Vivo Unveils X80 Series With Impressive Cameras and 80W Fast Charging

After months of rumors and leaks, Vivo has finally unveiled the X80 series with quite a few surprises including the debut of the X80 Pro+. The high-end version is expected to launch sometime in Q3 this year.

Pre-orders for both Vivo X80 and X80 Pro have already begun, while shipment will start on April 29.

Vivo X80 Pro

Design & Display

The phone comes with a flagship-grade 6.78-inch display that uses Samsung’s E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and granular refresh rate adjustments, varying between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is also reportedly more responsive and power-efficient than its predecessors.

Vivo X80 Pro comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display, which is available through only a handful of OEMs.

The phone will be available in Black, Orange, and Green colors. Depending on the color options, users will get AG glass, vegan leather, or a ceramic back, respectively.

Internals & Storage

Vivo has released the X80 Pro with two different chipsets. One variant comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while the other is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. However, since it was recently announced, it is unclear which version will be available globally.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device will come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. While the Dimensity 9000-powered Vivo X80 Pro will only come with 12GB of RAM.

The phone also comes with an advanced 27-layer VC cooling system, HiFi audio chip, NFC, stereo speakers, as well IP68 water and dust-proof certification.

The device boots the Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box.

Camera

The device comes with a quad-camera setup that sports a custom 50MP 1/1.3″ Samsung-made ISOCELL GNV sensor, paired with stabilized optics and an f/1.57 aperture. The camera unit also comes with laser AF and Pixel Shift technology.

Other components include a 2x zoom camera with a 12MP Sony IMX663 1/2″ sensor and f/1.85 lens, as well as a 5x telephoto camera with an 8MP optically-stabilized sensor with an f/3.4 aperture. While the f/2.2 ultra-wide lens features a Sony IMX598 48MP sensor.

All cameras come with a Zeiss T* lens coating similar to the X70 series and use the latest Vivo V1 ISP chip.

The selfie camera is located inside a punch-hole cutout, featuring a 32MP 1/2.8″ sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

Battery & Pricing

Vivo X80 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that comes with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone also features the 50W wireless charging support and can charge other devices both wirelessly and wired.

The device will retail at the following prices:

8GB/256GB – $840

12GB/256GB – $915

12GB/512GB – $1,020

Vivo X80

Design & Display

The vanilla Vivo X80 comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED, with 1,500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes with a standard optical under-display fingerprint reader.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage capacities.

The phone also boots the OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Camera

The phone features a 50MP Sony IMX866 RGBW 1/1.49″ sensor and f/1.75 lens with OIS, along with a 2x zoom camera similar to the X80 Pro but with a narrower f/1.98 aperture. While the ultra-wide camera features a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Similar to the X80 Pro, the 32MP 1/2.8″ selfie camera is located inside a punch-hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

Vivo X80 features a 4,500mAh battery that comes with Vivo’s 80W wired fast charging support. However, it does not come with wireless charging.

The phone will be available at the following prices:

8GB/128GB – $565

8GB/256GB -$610

12GB/256GB – $670

12GB/512GB – $745

