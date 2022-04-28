Anti-Dumping Duties on PFY from China and Malaysia to Expire in August

The definitive anti-dumping duties levied on dumped imports of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) from China and Malaysia will terminate on August 25, 2022.

Sources in the Ministry of Commerce told ProPakistani that the National Tariff Commission (NTC), after making an affirmative final determination in terms of Section 39 of the Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2015 imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on dumped imports of Polyester Filament Yarn excluding colored Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) falling under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) Heading Nos. 5402.3300, 5402.4700, and 5402.6200 into Pakistan originating in and/or exported from the China and Malaysia ranging from 2.78 percent to 6.82 percent of C&F value in ad val. terms till August 25, 2022.

In terms of Section 58(2) of the Act, NTC has notified that the definitive anti-dumping duties levied on dumped imports of PFY originating in and/or exported from the People’s Republic of China and Malaysia shall terminate on August 25, 2022, unless a review under Section 58(3) of the Act is initiated before the date of termination of the duty.

The domestic industry producing PFY may file a sunset review application with the Commission, they added.

In this connection, the NTC has also issued a notice of impending expiry of Anti-dumping Duties levied on imports of Polyester Filament Yarn into Pakistan originating in and/or exported from China and Malaysia.