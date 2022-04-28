Government Acting Vigorously to Curb Loadshedding: Minister

Federal Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said that the newly formed government is acting vigorously to curb loadshedding and provide electricity to industry to kindle economic growth

The federal minister and Minister of State Hashim Notezai received a detailed briefing on the power sector at the Ministry.

The minister was briefed by the Secretary and officials regarding Ministry’s wings, entities, ongoing projects, and financial challenges. He questioned the officials in detail about the electricity demand and supply gap and solicited suggestions about eliminating loadshedding immediately.

The minister said that he was acting vigorously upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s direction to curb loadshedding and provide electricity to citizens on an urgent basis.

He issued directions to all distribution companies for timely redressal of public complaints. He emphasized enhancing the efficiency of government-owned power plants to reduce electricity prices. He also vowed more openness and transparency in the working of the ministry.