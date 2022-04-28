Pakistan’s Forex Reserves Plummet by $377 Million

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves witnessed an outflow of $377 million in the week that ended on April 23, 2022, depicting a 2.2 percent dip on a week-on-week basis.

The SBP weekly report released on Thursday revealed that the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves went down by $376.7 million (-2.2 percent) on April 23, 2022, to $16.668 billion, compared to $17.045 billion in the previous week. The SBP reserves decreased by $328 million to $10.55 billion (-3.0 percent), compared to $10.88 billion a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $6.1 billion, depicting a decrease of $49 million (-0.8 percent) on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) lost 42 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market on Thursday. It also lost 40 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 58 paisas against the Pound Sterling (GBP), and 70 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).