vivo Y01 Launched in Pakistan — Featuring 5,000mAh Battery and a Trendy Design

Smartphone brand vivo has announced the launch of its latest Y series smartphone, vivo Y01, in Pakistan.

The smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ display along with a 5,000mAh battery. vivo Y01 offers a great range of features and comes with an affordable price tag.

vivo’s Y series is much loved by the youth, especially because of the wide range of devices equipped with premium features under the affordable price category. The Y01 is a perfect choice for the youth who are looking for a reliable device with brilliant features at an affordable price range.

The Y01 flaunts an 8.28mm thin body equipped with a stylish 3D back cover giving it a trendy look. It looks stunning with a super slim body and offers a comfortable grip.

Even with a massive battery and processor, the smartphone feels extremely lightweight and weighs only 178g. Moreover, the 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display offers a great streaming experience.

The Y01 also features a face wake unlock feature which unlocks the device as soon as it recognizes your face. The device boasts a 5,000mAh battery allowing users to run heavy tasks on a single charge and run high graphic games without any glitches with the Helio P35 processor and 2+32GB RAM.

vivo Y01 also boasts the exclusive Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology which eliminates any lag and allows multiple apps and games to run smoothly. In terms of camera, Y01 is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera allowing users to capture great portraits.

Pricing & Availability

Available in two trendy colors of Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue, vivo Y01 can be purchased across Pakistan at Rs. 19,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y01 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y01 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB of Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit vivo’s official product page.