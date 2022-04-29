Roll Number Slips Issued to Matric Students for Annual Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued roll number slips to private and regular students for the Annual Matriculation Examination 2022.

The Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali, said that the roll number slips of the regular students have been transferred to the concerned institutions from where they will be distributed to the candidates.

ALSO READ NBP Overtakes UBL and HBL to Become Pakistan’s Most Profitable Bank

Similarly, the roll number slips of the private candidates are being transferred to the addresses listed on their admission forms.

“However, if any candidate does not receive his roll number slip by 8 May 2022, he/she should approach the Inter Branch of Education Board, situated at Jhang Road, Faisalabad, in person along with solid documentary evidence,” Dr. Ali stated.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Allots Additional Rs. 598 Billion to Provincial Govts Under NFC Award

He added that the candidates’ roll number slips will be uploaded on the board’s website as well.