Over 7.1 Million Are Vulnerable to Impending Floods in Gilgit and KP: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman has warned against flash floods in the Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

The minister cautioned the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and home departments that an increase in regional temperature could cause a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) as well as flash floods.

As a result, the Ministry of Climate Change issued an official warning through an advisory note to all organizations concerned. The note directed organizations to take precautionary measures in an effective and timely manner to avoid losses. She warned that GLOF are sudden events that can release up to millions of cubic meters of water and debris that can lead to loss of lives and valuable property.

While talking to the media, Federal Minister Sherry Rehman said:

This is the first time in decades that Pakistan is experiencing what many call a ‘spring-less year’ in March 2022.

Rehman warned that due to a rapid increase in temperature over the past two months, glaciers in northern Pakistan are melting rapidly. These melted glaciers are part of the 3,044 glacial lakes in GB and KP. Thirty-three of them are likely to cause hazardous glacial lake outburst flooding.

She revealed that more than 7.1 million people are vulnerable in the GB and KP areas and about 27% of the population lives below the poverty line. Initiatives have been put in place to help vulnerable communities against floods through early warning systems and enhanced infrastructure.

According to the minister, 2022 has been the hottest year in several decades. She predicts that average temperatures in Pakistan could rise by 6 to 8% this year. She also quoted Met reports saying Pakistan has seen its hottest April since 1961. Rainfall has also decreased by a staggering 62% compared to previous years.