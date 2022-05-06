Apple Will Use Rare Elements For Its First Electric Car

Apple Inc. is planning to use high-quality rare elements in its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) to optimize its performance and structural integrity. According to a renowned tipster, the tech firm has named this endeavor ‘Project Titan’ as the engineers plan to incorporate titanium in the EV.

The report suggests that Apple’s primary partner in EV development is Foxconn and that both companies seek to reveal the production prototype in 2025, despite a recent shake-up in the concerned department’s hierarchical order. Although the reveal timeline is set, the commercial production might not begin till later.

Also, Apple plans to launch its car as a competitor to Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes Benz EQS, and Lucid Air. The use of titanium and other high-end materials in the EV is likely to result in a price tag of over $100,000.

The car is likely to feature fully autonomous driving capability along with other advanced features. Apple is yet to reveal the performance, range, and other particulars of its car, however, given its competition and positioning, it is likely to have numerous impressive and innovative traits to take on other heavy hitters in the EV arena.