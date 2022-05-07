Over 600,000 Tourists Visited KP During Eid

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) attracted more than 600,000 tourists during the five Eid holidays in more than seven major tourist destinations. The visits were mostly centered around Malakand and Hazara divisions said the tourism department.

A statement issued on Friday revealed tourist data collected by the police, Levies check posts, assistant commissioner’s offices, Kaghan Development Authority, and the Galiyat Development Authority. This data showed that over 24,140 people visited seven tourist areas on the first day of Eid.

These areas included Upper Dir, Kalam Valley, Malam Jabba, Galiyat, Chitral, Kaghan, and Naran. 20,000 people went to the Galiyat region on May 2 and 18,000 on May 3. The visitors to Kaghan and Naran totaled 7,500 on the second day of Eid.

More than 100,000 tourists arrived in the province on May 4 with Malam Jabba and Galiyat receiving 25,000 visitors each. 13,500 people visited Naran and Kaghan and Upper Dir reached a record high of 27,000 visitors.

Over 200,000 people visited the aforementioned tourist spots on May 5 with Upper Dir receiving the highest number of 100,000 visitors followed by Malam Jabba (85,000), Galiyat (60,000), and Lower Chitral (20,000). Kalam, Swat, Kaghan, Naran, and Mansehra received 12,500 visitors each on the same day.

A total of 240,300 tourists visited these regions on May 6 with Malam Jabba showing a record high of 110,000. It was followed by 65,000 in Galiyat, over 24,000 in Kaghan and Naran, 11,000 in Lower Chitral, 14,000 in Upper Dir, and 15,000 in Kalam Valley.

About 143 tourists used helplines to seek general information, 92 to know about routes, 36 to register complaints, 20 to learn about government rest houses, and 9 to report blocked roads.